PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - Brothers Kolby and Kaleb Rush were just looking for something to do in 2020, after they both lost their college internships because of the pandemic, and that "something to do" has now turned into a full-fledged business.

Saint Rocco's Treats: an all-natural, human-grade, protein-based dog treat.

"We saw that there are pieces in the industry, unmet demand from pet parents who are looking for high-quality really well-made dog treats," Kolby said. "We knew we could do it, spent months crafting recipes. Door-to-door free samples and the rest is history."

The business is named after the Patron Saint of Dogs.

Located at 6026 Easton Road in Plumstead Township, the products are made by hand with a small team.

"We're hand loafing the treats, kind of like a meatloaf you would make with your family," Kolby said. "It goes into our oven and bakes for about an hour and half."

They're then cooled, deli sliced, and dehydrated.

"We have treats from a chicken and bacon treat, to a beef and peanut butter treat, we also have meal enhancers," Kaleb said. "We just wanted to work as hard as possible and try to build something we believed in."

And they're also launching daily-made dog meals.

You can find their products in-store or order online, and they're also available in 130 retail locations.

"It started as something unexpected but Kaleb and I love what we do every single day. We have so much fun together," Kolby said. "We're just grateful."

For every pound of food sold, $1 is donated to a local animal organization.