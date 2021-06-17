RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Two brothers will be charged after a man's body was found in Bucks County.
Anthony Gamble, 19, and Josh Gamble, 17, face several charges, including homicide and conspiracy, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news conference Thursday afternoon. Josh Gamble is a minor, but he will be charged as an adult, Weintraub said.
Josh and Anthony, both of Somerset, New Jersey, will be arraigned later Thursday.
A state trooper found the man's body around midnight Thursday in the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, just outside of Quakertown, authorities said.
When the trooper had arrived he saw a disabled Silver Subaru on the road. The trooper then saw a second vehicle, an Audi, parked within 100 feet of the Subaru, Weintraub said.
Authorities found and detained Josh Gamble at the scene. He had blood on the top part of his shoes and was wearing a work glove on his left hand, Weintraub said.
Police then heard another man, Anthony Gamble, running through the woods and towards the Subaru, Weintraub said. Police were able to stop Anthony before he reached the vehicle. Anthony had blood on his shoes and on his shirtsleeves, Weintraub said.
Two work-type, coated gloves were found in his pants pockets, Weintraub said.
As the investigation continued, police located a substantial amount of blood inside the Audi and requested backup.
A large knife was found in one of the vehicles, Weintraub said.
Police then found the man's body after searching in the nearby woods, Weintraub said. There were stab wounds on the man's head, neck, upper chest, and arms, Weintraub said.
The person's identity has not been confirmed.
The two brothers have no apparent connection to the area, Weintraub said.
Authorities are under the presumption the homicide happened in Bucks County, Weintraub said.
Authorities cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.