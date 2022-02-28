SELLERSVILLE, Pa. -- Anesthesia associates in Bucks are pledging money towards a campaign that supports healthcare infrastructure.
Grand View Anesthesia Associates said in a press release Monday it pledged $100,000 to Grand View Health Foundation's This Is Us Together campaign, which supports critical healthcare infrastructure.
The campaign pledge will support the naming of three areas, including the Grand View Anesthesia Associates Lounge, The Grand View Anesthesia Associates Staff Lounge and the Grand View Anesthesia Associates Nurses' Station, the practice said.
“We’re making this pledge to strengthen the already exceptional healthcare services Grand View Health provides, and we’re proud to play a role in carrying the hospital’s tradition of excellence into a new generation,” said Marc Freeman, MD, President of Grand View Anesthesia Associates and a Grand View Health Trustee.
Grand View's pledge has marked a milestone in the campaign's progress.
“We’re happy to announce that we’ve raised $7.3 million, and we’re more than halfway to our $14 million goal,” said Sandy Alderfer, Grand View Health Foundation Board Chair and Campaign Chair.
Interim President and CEO of Grand View Health said the pledge will help the anesthesia practice provide safer surgeries and give patients a peace of min that they're in good hands.
“Whether you’re having a baby, getting a knee replaced, or in need of trauma care, you rely on your anesthesia team to get you through your care experience safely," he said.
When complete in summer of 2023, Grand View Hospital’s new pavilion will include 52 private patient rooms, 10 state-of-the-art operating rooms, and a new emergency department and rooftop helipad to support Grand View Health’s Level II Adult Trauma Center, the only level II trauma center in Upper Bucks County.