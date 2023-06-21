CHALFONT, Pa. - A Bucks County teenager is accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old male child she was babysitting, authorities say.

Camryn Taylor, 19, of Quakertown, turned herself in last week on charges of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of a minor, said Central Bucks Regional police.

Police say a family reported that their child told them of inappropriate physical contact with Taylor, at her instruction, in their Chalfont home several times over the last year.

Taylor told the child not to tell anyone, police allege.

When she was interviewed by detectives, Taylor admitted to the activity, police say.

Charges were filed Monday and she turned herself in on Friday, according to online court records. Bail was set at 10% of $50,000, which a family member posted.