DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- On the sidewalks of Doylestown, several people wore the covers of books they said they feel are some of the most challenged ones at schools and libraries nationwide.

Organizer Kate Nazemi said she feels its censorship.

"These books have tremendous value, they are pieces of literature that speak to kids in our schools and children around the country," said Nazemi.

It has been argued in different parts of the country that some books are sexually explicit and not appropriate for young students.

Marchers said they are bringing the books to life by reading their names aloud on street corners.

Nazemi tells us they are also handing out fliers and literature.

"I also want people to know that censorship is looking a little different right now and it's a little hard to identify," said Nazemi.

Among the marchers was retired Philadelphia School District teacher, Temi Allen, who said she feels freedoms are being taken away.

"Students need to have books, students need to have freedom of expression," said Allen.

She is asking the country to have these books available.

"Everyone needs to have them, especially our students," said Allen.

There were no counter protesters here where the march was kicking off earlier.