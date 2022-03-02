Nearly two dozen manufacturers in Bucks County are facing a lawsuit over the use of dangerous forever chemicals known as PFA's.
Bucks County officials claim those companies knew the chemicals were dangerous and would be released into the environment, but used them in their products anyway.
PFA's can cause cancer and developmental issues with children. Officials say despite the foam not being used in more than a decades, PFA's remain in local soil and waterways.
"Manufacturers of these harmful products had a duty to the public to not market these products that is unreasonably dangerous for its intended and foreseeable uses," said Joe Khan, Bucks County solicitor.
Officials are seeking compensation damages, environmental restoration, and the admittance of guilt from the companies.