QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Salvation Army event in upper Bucks County is helping to make wintertime warmer for hundreds of families.
On Saturday, coats, gifts and goodies were given to families served by the Salvation Army's Foster and Adoption programs during their annual Christmas Party.
It was held outside Swamp Mennonite Church in Quakertown.
Kids got to pick out their own coats thanks to a coat donation drive held by WFMZ-TV.
Children also got to pick out Christmas gifts for loved ones from donated items.
Organizers say many volunteers came together to make the event a success.
This is 29th year the Salvation Army had held this event.