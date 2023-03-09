BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County teacher is charged with attempting to meet someone he believed to be a juvenile, reports the District Attorney's Office.

A media release says the sexual encounter was intended to happen at a Buckingham Township park.

Police say Steven Struzinski, 42, of Plumstead Township, was charged with criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

Struzinski is a high school teacher in the Council Rock School District, officials say. According to police reports, the investigation began on March 1, 2023, when an individual went to police to file a police report regarding a male who had engaged in unlawful contact with a minor.

The witness told officials that from May 20 to May 23 he had been posing as a 13-year-old boy and had engaged in a texting relationship with an adult male, later identified as Struzinski. The witness said he first met Struzinski on a social media dating app where he told Struzinski that he was 13 years old.

According to a criminal complaint, the accused arranged to meet the boy at George Bush Park in Buckingham Township.

The report continues to say a witness took a photo of the vehicle Struzinski was driving and its license plate, and Struzinski fled the park. Police confirmed that the license plate is registered to Struzinski.

This case was investigated by the Buckingham Township Police Department. Struzinski was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $250,000 bail, 10 percent.