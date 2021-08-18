BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Residents who attended Wednesday’s Bucks County Commissioners meeting claim that the latest recommendations issued by the Bucks County Health Department that students wear masks in school this fall is due to pressure, not science.
Those in attendance also said the latest guidance is confusing since just last month, County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker issued a recommendation that students would be allowed to return to school for the 2021-22 school year mask-free.
“It is unbelievable that Dr. Damsker was completely consistent for 18 months and then all of a sudden said we are recommending masks. I don’t believe that it is anything other than political,” said Donna DeArmond.
“It was not something that this board (of commissioners) decided,” said Commissioner Robert Harvie, Jr. “It was something that we were aware of.”
In a letter issued on Sunday, Damsker said the latest recommendation was made after local hospitals expressed concern about any pediatric COVID-19 cases stressing the system. Damsker said COVID-19 cases among school-aged children in the county currently remain very low.
“Having our local hospitals telling us that they had serious concerns was certainly an important part of the decision," said Harvie.
But the latest decision does not sit well with some parents.
“Now they got to mask up, shut up,” said David, a parent from Doylestown.
“They have RSV because we’ve masked them for 18 months and now their immune systems suck,” said DeArmond.
“Every child death is a tragedy, but let’s be clear this is not a public health emergency,” said Meghan Brock.
The meeting, at times, got so heated that Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia struck down her gavel and called for an adjournment until order was returned.
But not every parent in attendance was against the new recommendations.
Sue Stepp, a parent from Warrington, thanked the county for the latest recommendations. Chris Spear, a Quakertown School Board member, said the recommendations made over the past year and a half from Damsker has enabled most schools to remain open five days a week.
“He is the reason Quakertown has had students for much more time than others,” said Spear.
“How long it changes we don’t know,” said Harvie. “Certainly all of us want to be in a room where we don’t’ have to wear masks. Hopefully we get there sooner than later.”