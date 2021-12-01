DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – “It’s a win-win,” said Bucks County commissioner Gene DiGirolamo.
“They’re paying the county not to develop it,” said commissioner Robert Harvie Jr., “they are essentially guaranteeing that Peace Valley Park will look in 50 years like it does today.”
Commissioner chair, Diane Marseglia, added, “This is a conservation, not a sale. Bucks County will still own the property.”
And so, at Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Bucks County Board of Commissioners, by a 3-0 vote the commissioners approved a resolution with Bucks County Water & Sewer Authority in Warrington.
Under the resolution, the county will be paid $24.7 million to approve restrictive covenants, conservation easements, access easements, and a 50-year renewable lease of Lake Galena dam to protect in perpetuity the water supply, habitation, and public’s right to access and enjoy Peace Valley Park.
Before the vote, Ben Jones, CEO of the Bucks County Water & Sewer Authority, presented a slide show about the benefits of the project. The 66-foot earthen dam is designed to protect against a 100-year flood. A major benefit is that the dam lease will retain a 1.63-billion-gallon water reserve that will deliver 39.25 days of water at a use of 41.53 million gallons per day draw.
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners recognized Dr. Bridget O’Connell, superintendent of the Palisades school district, on her selection as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year.
Major business actions taken by the commissioners were:
Approving a resolution for Bucks County Industrial Development Authority (BCIDA) in Doylestown authorizing a Certificate of Approval for a re-issuance of bonds not to exceed $12,000,000 pursuant to Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, to finance a project for Community Welfare Council of Newtown, Inc., doing business as Pickering Manor in Newtown Borough.
Approving a resolution for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in Harrisburg in the amount of $223,129 to approve the 2021 Gun Violence Reduction Grant award.
Approving a contract increase with Bucks County Opportunity Council in Doylestown in the amount of $275,550 to provide housing stability services through the Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program, for households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approving a contract increase with YWCA Bucks County in Trevose in the amount of $250,000 for housing stability services through the Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program, for households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.