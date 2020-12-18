Bucks County Commissioners and area doctors appeared together in a zoom conference Friday. They encouraged people to take the governor's mitigation efforts seriously so COVID-19 doesn't continue to set us back.
Commissioner Bob Harvie wants everyone to try to stay put for the next few weeks, since Thanksgiving caused a surge in cases.
"We do know obviously this is a time of year people want to come together especially after being isolated as much as we have been this year but we really are seeing a direct connection to gatherings of people and the spread of the virus," Harvie said.
"We saw a bump after Thanksgiving. We really as a community have to get together to avoid that same bump after Christmas and New Year's," said emergency physician Dr. Gerald Wydro.
Wydro has been busy working on the front lines for the last ten months. He says the stress is real, but that anyone in need of medical attention shouldn't be afraid to get it.
"We want the message to be clear. It is safe to come to the hospital when you need care," Wydro said.
He says waiting or avoiding care could end badly.
"That could have actually worse consequences. Don't be afraid of the virus. Respect the virus," Wydro said.
Wydro doesn't mince words when it comes to the virus. To walk a mile in his shoes may change the mind of some skeptics.
"If anyone doesn't think this is real, that there are really people sick every day that we're stressing the healthcare system, look no further than your local hospital or emergency department," Wydro said.