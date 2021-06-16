Bucks County has been in a single U.S. congressional district for 170 years, but some "chatter" in state government threatens a split into two districts.
"The legislature in Harrisburg is starting to think about and talk about reapportionment, which they do every 10 years," Gene DiGirolamo said Wednesday at a board of commissioners meeting in Doylestown.
The Pennsylvania lawmakers draw district boundaries for themselves and for members of the U.S. Congress from the state.
"I've seen how some of these negotiations go," said DiGirolamo, a Republican who spent 25 years in the state House. He cited chatter about a possible split in Harrisburg, and recommended that the county makes it concerns known.
Breaking the county into two districts would cut down on political clout and cause complications in dealing with the federal government, Robert Harvie Jr. said.
"We want to keep Bucks County intact," Harvie said. Harvie, DiGirolamo and Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia voted unanimously for a resolution supporting keeping Bucks in one district. The board will send the resolution, which has no legal authority, to state officials.
Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania's first congressional district in the U.S. Congress. The district includes all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County.
The commissioners thanked Chris Pirolli, director of corrections, for 39 years of service. Pirolli started with the county in 1982 ago as a cook in the old county prison in Doylestown, and is retiring. He rose through the ranks, and served as director the last four years.
Margie McKevitt, the county's chief operating officer, said thousands of people who got their first Covid-19 shot at county vaccination sites have not come back for the second dose.
"Come back for your second shot," she said, imploring residents to complete the process.
Bucks has a new website. Eric Nagy, director of policy and projects, said the previous site was 15 years old, contained lots of dated information and was hard to navigate. The new website is mobile-friendly, he said, and adds access for people with disabilities.