DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County's commissioners said Thursday that federal and state money will help the county get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're still trying to get our hands around how we're going to be able to spend that money," Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo said, referring to the expected $122 million due from the latest federal stimulus package.
DiGirolamo also said the county needs more state money to spend on human services.
DiGirolamo, Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia and Robert Harvie Jr. spoke at the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce's annual State of the County presentation.
"It feels like it was 10 years ago (since) we had the event last year," Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said, reflecting on the changes wrought by the pandemic.
The last LBCC county review was held in person. The speakers were together Thursday, with the audience connected via Zoom.
Ellis-Marseglia, a social worker, said her focus in 2021 will be on mental health issues and stamping out child abuse and neglect.
Harvie commented on a more basic issue: "People don't know what the county government does."
If residents do not know what services the government provides, they might not be taking advantage of all that is available to them, Harvie said.
The pandemic did bring one branch of the government into the limelight.
"A lot of people didn't know there was a county health department," he said.
They do now, and Bucks is inoculating as many as 3,000 people per day against COVID-19.
"We now have a predictable amount of vaccine coming to us," Harvie said, making scheduling shots on the county website easier.
About one-third of Bucks County adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, Harvie said.
DiGirolamo said the three commissioners have worked in a bi-partisan way. He's a Republican, while Ellis-Marseglia and Harvie are Democrats. The board did not raise taxes last year, leaving a deficit of about $7 million in the current budget.
He said the new federal stimulus money will be paid in two parts, half this year and half next. Some of that money might be available to close the budget gap, DiGirolamo said.
Looking beyond this year, he said the state has to provide more money for the county to serve people who need help: children, elderly people, substance abusers and others.
"Every family is going to have to deal with a human service issue sooner or later," he said.
After an audience member asked about affordable housing, Ellis-Marseglia said, "We are hoping to tackle that within a few years," while saying that the issue must be addressed at the municipal level.
She said townships have to adjust zoning rules so there can be cheaper housing in all communities.
Future chamber events may have a more personal touch.
"This might be the last time we have to take a major event and make it virtual," said William Pelosi, chairman of the Lower Bucks County chamber board.
The LBCC, based in Fairless Hills, represents businesses in 22 municipalities in Lower Bucks County.