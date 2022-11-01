20-year-old Lateefat Adewale is working towards a business degree, but for this Bucks Community College sophomore, studying is just part of the curriculum.

“College students are known as like the broke college student with a cup of ramen and things like that. It's no different from a four year to a two year, especially if financial aid doesn't always help you out,” she said.

Starting last year the college has helped students where financial aid can't.

“It's at least 30% of students that need assistance while they're here,” said Christina McGinley, the Executive Director of the college's Foundation and Alumni Relations.

McGinley says the privately donated Bucks Student Emergency Fund offers microgrants for up to $500 for students who can't pay for things like food, rent, gas, and emergency child care.

The fund assisted 56 students last year.

“We are trying to help our students graduate faster, and stay enrolled, we don't want unexpected expenses to derail their educational plans,” McGinley said.

It stems from the college's 2018 food assistance program.

A campus food pantry is now offered. McGinley says the pandemic only exacerbated and expanded the need.

As the need for the programs grows so does the need for funds to feed it. So this Saturday the college is hosting its first-ever fundraiser hosted at the Tyler mansion. The goal is to raise $50,000 for the microgrants.

For Adewale, who's also the student government president, it's a way to calm the financial fears of fellow students.

“When you think about it community college isn't just about the students that come right out of high school. It's about everyone wanting to come back and get their degree one way or another,” she said.

For more information you can head to the college's website.