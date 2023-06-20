NEW BRITAIN, Pa. - A 9-year-old boy was found dead in a pond in Bucks County.

Emergency responders were called to Vaux and Hickory drives in New Britain, just outside of Doylestown, around 6 p.m. Monday for a missing boy, according to Central Bucks Regional police.

A neighbor, Tyler Schuster, remembers seeing the boy a few hours before he went missing.

"We rode past and he was fishing, and that's around 4/4:10 maybe, [that] was the last time we saw him," Schuster said.

A boy's bicycle with a fishing pole next to it were seen by the pond, but the boy was nowhere to be found.

A dive team responded to the scene and found the 9-year-old in the water, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., officials say.

"I feel bad for his parents. He's got a baby brother," said Felicia Acosta, another neighbor. "He's going to grow up without his brother now. Like, that's so sad."

Multiple people told 69 News they're shocked someone could drown in that pond. They say they didn't think it was deep enough for that to happen.

"Honestly I didn't think it was that deep. I thought it was shallow," said Vince Doke, neighbor. "I never thought anybody would drown in the pond."

But according to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, a drowning can happen within seconds, and the depth of the water makes little difference.

"The reality is, even if someone is in water that they can stand up in, once they start that panic... your brain goes into fight or flight mode where you're not thinking logically, your number one concern is getting your head above water to get air," said Adam Katchmarchi, executive director of the NDPA.

Vince Doke has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. He says up until last year, there was a fence surrounding the pond to block out the geese.

He and other neighbors think that fence should be put back up.

"They could put the fence up again for the kids," Doke said.

Police are asking anyone who saw the boy at the pond or who may have information to contact them at 215-345-4143.