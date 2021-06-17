Police scene road closed Pumping Station Road Richland Township

Road closed for a police situation on East Pumping Station Road near California Road in Richland Township, Bucks County

 Rich Rolen | for 69 News

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police are on the scene of a situation near Quakertown, Bucks County Thursday morning.

The county coroner arrived around 9 a.m. to an area on Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, said coroner Meredith Buck.

Police appeared to be centered around an area on Pumping Station Road near Heller Road.

Authorities have not yet commented on what happened there, but police closed part of East Pumping Station Road between California Road and Richlandtown Pike.

