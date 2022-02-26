HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the two men killed in a small plane crash in Hilltown Township Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the report of an aircraft crash in the area of Brittany Lane and Victoria Lane just before 5 p.m.
The coroner reports 74-year-old Alfred Piranian of Chalfont and 55-year-old Brian Fillippini of Philadelphia died of multiple blunt injuries. Both men killed were on the plane.
The plane, a 1965 Beechcraft Bonanza, hit a commercial truck that was parked on the road.
Officials say the plane was flying from Doylestown Airport and was headed to Gunden Airport in Perkasie.
The NTSB and FAA are handling the investigation.