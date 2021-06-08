MILFORD TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner has identified the teenager killed in a fiery crash late Sunday night.
Makalya Smith, 17, of Quakertown, died after the car she was driving crossed over the center island and hit an oncoming pickup truck on Route 663 in Milford Township, the coroner said.
After the collision around 10 p.m., the car caught fire. Bystanders pulled Smith from the vehicle but she died at the scene, police said.
The passenger in her car was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Three people in the truck, which ended up on its roof, reported minor or no injuries, police said.