"I just want them to do the right thing. Me, my niece, daughter have all suffered," said Jodi Brown.
She spoke Wednesday in front of the Sesame Workshop in New York City. Brown, along with her attorney B'Ivory Lamarr, says they are not looking for a lawsuit or money but for Sesame Place to take accountability for what she calls a racist act against her daughter and niece during a recent visit to the Bucks County amusement park.
"I was sad, I was pissed. I immediately went into defense mode. The first thing as a parent, you want to defend your child," she said.
The New York woman recently posted a video showing character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing "no" and ignoring her daughter and niece. This, despite the little girls with their arms out wanting the character to embrace them.
The company apologized, saying it's taking action to do better, and that the Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding.
LaMarr doesn't buy it.
"They have less than 12 hours to come out with information with a very genuine and authentic apology or we are going to put out evidence showing exactly what took place in addition to the video that you've already seen," he said.
Lamarr says a video shows Rosita embracing a white child immediately after rejecting the two girls.
They also want the employee fired, and paid health care or mental care for the kids if they need it.
"It's something that Sesame Place needs to explore and they need to work on making sure these incidences don't occur anymore," said Executive Director of the The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Chad Dion Lassister.
Lassister says continuous unconscious bias training is needed, especially after other videos showing seemingly similar scenarios surfaced.
"Often times what happens is the secondary traumatization comes when people kind of look and say 'oh that's just racial paranoia, not that's not what happened.' But those kids know how they felt, those parents know how they felt," he said.
Brown says she doesn't want any other family feeling like they do.