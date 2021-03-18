DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Though it's been a difficult and trying year, it's been a year that's perhaps connected people like never before.
A Bucks County museum is now highlighting some of that commonality with a new exhibit. Starting March 19, the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown will have the "Essential Work 2020: A Community Portrait" exhibit available for guests to view.
"It's a nice little snapshot of our lives the last year," said Laura Igoe, Curator of American Art.
25 photos were selected from more than 200 submissions from local photographers.
"The inspiration comes from a difficult time," said Zimra Chorney, one of the photographers featured. Chorney's image of a sanitation worker was among the selected.
"I was inspired but the struggle of this man who collects our disposable things and with a wonderful, wonderful attitude," Chorney said.
Heidi Roux's photograph of a Kindergarten pod inside her home was also selected.
"I instantly thought of how essential learning, not just learning, but socialization and development is for children," Roux said.
The gallery features a wide variety of jobs and actions considered essential, including ministry and activism.
"I think we cope and process through art and being creative and innovative just stems from hardship and perseverance," Roux said.
Another image, showing a husband and wife holding hands for the last time, before the husband passed away is one of the more emotional photos. It was taken by a hospice worker.
Some of the photos also feature a QR Code, allowing viewers to listen to the photographer share the story behind the image.
The exhibit will be on display through July 11.