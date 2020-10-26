DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | Investigators in Bucks County are searching for answers in the shooting death of a 2020 Pennridge High School graduate near Nockamixon State Park last weekend, including identifying a hunter seen near the area.
Jason Kutt, of West Rockhill Township, was pronounced dead at St. Luke's University Hospital early Monday morning after being shot about 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park.
During a news conference Monday afternoon, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said there are no suspects yet in the 18-year-old’s death, and that investigators aren’t even sure whether a crime has been committed.
Kutt was sitting near the lake with his girlfriend watching the sunset when he suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of the neck and fell backwards.
Weintraub his girlfriend heard one shot, looked up and saw a man behind a yellow gate about 550 feet away at Old Ridge Road. She couldn’t say from where the shot originated.
The man was wearing what she described as an orange hunter's vest and was looking in their direction before walking away from the area, according to the district attorney.
Weintraub said hunting is allowed in that area and that is currently deer and small game season. He declined to comment as to whether any ballistics evidence has been recovered.
Authorities, who have started receiving tips from the public, began their investigation by taking a look at Kutt and whether, for instance, he could have had any enemies, according to Weintraub.
“We don’t believe he incurred the wrath of anyone,” the district attorney said.
Investigators don’t want to pre-judge what may have happened or have anyone be defensive about coming forward, Weintraub said. Authorities just want to figure out what happened and are asking that anyone in the state park or the area of Old Ridge Road that day to contact investigators, he said.
"We want to get to the bottom of this," Weintraub said. "We don't have any suspects. We don't even know if a crime has been committed yet. But we need to understand how Jason Kutt died, and we need your help to do that."
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.