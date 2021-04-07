Bucks County commissioners online meeting 4-1-20
Bucks County Govt | Facebook

Bucks County's board of commissioners has handed the stewardship of the Moravian Pottery & Tile Works to a non-profit group led by artist Katia McGuirk.

The vote Wednesday in favor of McGuirk's TileWorks of Bucks County cuts out the Bucks County Historical Society, which operates the nearby Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle. BCHS Executive Director Kyle McKoy said last month that the society would have "jumped" at the chance to talk about running the Doylestown tile works but it was not approached.

Some residents at the meeting asked the board to put off making a decision until other proposals could be heard.

"I don't think anyone questions Katia's expertise," said Laura Biersmith, who then said McGuirk's skill is in making tiles, not managing a museum. Biersmith, who said she is a former BCHS employee, said the historical society has the right credentials to administer the Moravian site, which is a national historical landmark.

Several people commented in favor of McGuirk. Matthew Zimmerman of Walnut Street Pottery in Perkasie said via email that "Katia's vision, passion and commitment are clear."

Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said the county has been losing about $500,000 annually at the site and a change had to be made. Public comments on awarding the 30-year lease to TileWorks were about evenly balanced, he said.

The county can cancel the contract if the agreement does not work out, Harvie said.

McGuirk, a former employee of the tile works, cited her 40 years in the field and the strength of the TileWorks staff and board. Among the directors are William Goldman, attorney; Charles Lomax of Lomax Real Estate Partners, and Neale Dougherty, Bucks County Controller.

"We have big plans," McGuirk said, adding that the tile factory will be a "living museum" offering tours, classes and workshops.

Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Harvie and Gene DiGirolamo voted for the TileWorks contract.

The Bucks County Historical Society took over what are now known as the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle upon the death of archaeologist Henry Chapman Mercer in 1930. Mercer left the pottery and tile works nearby to a friend, and the county acquired it in 1964. It produces decorative tiles and mosaics in the Arts & Crafts style favored by Mercer.

The board also voted to shift $655,400 into County Coroner Meredith Buck's budget. Last month, Buck said she sued the commissioners for cutting her budget during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other business, the commissioners spent about 45 minutes on proclamations and presentations related to digging safety, gardening and 911 dispatchers before getting to their regular agenda.

The board heard about resources available to residents with gardens from the Penn State Extension hotline, and honored the work of 911 dispatchers.

StartUp Bucks, which advises entrepreneurs and helps small businesses expand, announced five 2021 grant recipients: Employee Cycle, Naturaz, Neuralert Technologies, Puppy Boot Camp and Tozuda. Each will receive $25,000 from a county fund set up to help start-up businesses grow.

The meeting ended after two hours. DiGirolamo noted that it was the longest meeting since he took office.

 
 
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.