SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - A Bucks County business is celebrating after receiving the Governor's Award for Safety Excellence.
It was presented to Derstine's Inc. on State Road in Sellersville.
The award is given to employers who go the extra mile in looking for ways to keep employees safe on the job.
Derstine's Vice President Brendan Triplett explained some of the key changes they've implemented over the past six years.
"We've improved safety across our fleet by doing fleet management, GPS tracking, and software. We've also installed high-intensity lighting and shatter-proof fixtures at our facilities, which makes it easier for our employees to see when they are driving around," Triplett said.
Derstine's has been an independent, family-owned, full-line food distributor since 1983.