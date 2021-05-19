Generic telephone - cell phone
BUCKS, Pa. | Bucks County is buying software to help the District Attorney's office crack encrypted iPhones to fight crime. 
 
The county commissioners approved on Wednesday a $27,995 contract with Grayshift LLC of Atlanta, which promotes itself as "the leader in access & extraction."
 
District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said the technology is not new to the county, but Grayshift's tool, known as Graykey, is an advanced version. Weintraub said it will only be used when his office has a court order, search warrant or consent of the phone owner.
 
"It's a machine that when it's not being actively utilized it's the equivalent of a brick," Weintraub. "I know there's a lot of concern about technology and who can manipulate it."
 
Last month, the commissioners pulled a contract with Clearview AI, a facial-recognition company, off their agenda after public complaints about potential loss of privacy.
 
"Somebody can't just use [the phone-code cracker] because they feel like it," Weintraub noted. He said the new technology is essential, because everybody has a mobile phone.
 
Cracking into encrypted phones can help solve crimes or perhaps find a missing child, the district attorney said.
 
"Every case now has this electronic component to it," he said.
 
Weintraub said the county has been using code-cracking technology from Cellebrite, a Garyshift competitor, for 15 years. Grayshift and Cellebrite find ways around encryption and sell access to law enforcement, while Apple Inc. and other phone makers try to plug the security gaps. 
 
"I have no concern that somebody would go rogue and utilize this" for an unapproved code-cracking, Weintraub said, also noting that all Pennsylvania counties use similar software.
 
Grayshift started by cracking iPhones, and now says it can break the encryption of some Android phones. 
 
The commissioners met in Doylestown, separated but not wearing masks for the first time this year.
 
Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt said the county has received $61M in American Rescue Plan federal funding for this year. The other half of the pandemic-recovery money will be disbursed next year. The county has not decided yet how the money will be spent.
 
Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. blamed a vendor for problems with reporting election results on the county website after the primary election yesterday. He said there were few problems at the polls. The county will address the results issue with the website vendor, Harvie said.
 
The commissioners started their meeting with about a half-hour of presentations before dealing with their agenda. 
 
The next board meeting will be June 2 at 10:30 a.m. in Doylestown. See the county website for information about limits on in-person attendance. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.