A regional location of a popular quick-service restaurant chain is set to reopen this week, and another is expected to reopen soon following building improvements.

Chick-fil-A, at 602 N. West End Blvd in Richland Township, Bucks County, will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, according to an announcement on the business’ Facebook page.

The restaurant has been temporarily closed since May 10 for renovations.

“Thank you to all of our patrons from the bottom of our hearts for your patience, excitement and for joining us every step of the way of our remodel!” the post reads. “A HUGE thank you to our talented, kind and efficient construction crew, who worked extremely hard and efficiently crafting this beautiful new space!”

Another regional Chick-fil-A restaurant, at 6379 Hamilton Blvd. in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, has been closed since May 18 for remodeling.

The Lower Macungie eatery is expected to reopen in early to mid-August, according to the business’ Facebook page.

In October, the Lower Macungie Planning Commission approved a modified plan of a Chick-fil-A restaurant that involves a 300-square-foot addition to the existing building. That will be utilized for more kitchen and food preparation space.

The plan also includes an additional drive-thru lane, resulting in a dual drive-thru setup and accompanying canopies. The dual drive-thru lanes will be used for both meal ordering and delivery.

Chick-fil-A officials said the renovations would improve operations and decrease traffic congestion. Conditions associated with approval included modifying parking, lighting design and landscaping.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is known for its grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, "Chick-n-Strips" and waffle fries.

Represented by more than 170,000 team members, operators and staff, Chick-fil-A restaurants serve guests at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.