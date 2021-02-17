DOYLESTOWN, Pa. –Bucks County Commissioners responded to complaints over Tuesday’s faulty COVID-19 vaccination rollout, saying that software problems and people sharing information were partly to blame.
“It’s important to note that in spite of news reports about the things that went wrong, vaccines for 1,000 people went out yesterday,” said Commissioner Robert Harvie during Wednesday's commissioners meeting. “We’re a thousand people closer.”
The Bucks County Health Department spearheaded the opening of three vaccination sites on Tuesday at the three Bucks County Community College locations. The vaccinations are to be distributed on a by appointment only basis starting with Phase 1A qualifiers.
“We wanted to roll out these vaccine sites and make them work perfectly,” said Harvie. “Certainly there has been attention on people sharing links and software problems with the company we hired with overbooking,” he said. He added that the tech company hired has apologized for the mix-up and has taken full responsibility for any issues.
“We will continue to try and improve every step of the way,” said Harvie. “That’s the goal of all of us here.”
The county has received 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state and will receive that figure each week for distribution, officials said.
Another issue, officials said, was residents who registered for the vaccine and then began sharing confirmation email letters from the county.
“In some cases there were cutting and pasting to make it look like it’s official,” he said.
Harvie said the only emails that residents who are confirmed after registration will receive will be directly from the county.
“We’ll get it to you as fast as we can,” he said. “We ask for your patience.”
“I know it’s hard to have patience when people want to get the vaccine,” said Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo. “I think we have a good plan in place. We’re going to do our very, very, best to work them (problems) out.”
Bucks County has had a total of 37,024 residents partially vaccinated and 18,558 fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The county also has 39,390 confirmed cases so far with 1,085 deaths.