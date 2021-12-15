DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Without discussion, at their Wednesday morning meeting, the Bucks County commissioners adopted the 2022 county budget, which holds the line on taxes.
Commissioners approved tax levy and appropriations, the 2022 county tax levies, millage rate and user fee schedules, as well as the 2022 appropriations to county agencies and authorities.
The tax millage rate will remain unchanged from 2021 at 25.450 mills, or $2,545.00 per every $100,000 of assessed value.
Revenues are projected to be $455,693,400, a decrease of $5,537,000 from 2021 revenues of $461,230. Expenditures are anticipated to increase $5,103,700 to $474,134,900, resulting in a decrease of $18,441,500 in the general fund balance to $25,753,500.
Commenting after the vote, commissioner Gene DiGirolamo congratulated county CFO, David Boscola, for his many hours of work preparing the budget and said, “this is a really good budget with no tax increase.”
Also at the meeting, the commissioners authorized County Solicitor Joe Khan to settle and release the County of Bucks’ claims against opioid distributors McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation and manufacturers Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc. as part of a settlement negotiated by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
“This is a potentially historic and groundbreaking settlement,” Khan said.
It is part of a global settlement that was negotiated by Shapiro and could reach a total of $1 billion if all state and local governments join the settlement, Khan explained.
“If everyone joins the agreement there could be up to $45.6 million for the county over a 10- year period,” Khan noted.
Over 18 years, $23 billion could be distributed across the country.
The commissioners also approved a contract for marketing and revitalization of local tourism with Visit Bucks County (VBC) Bensalem, PA, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from 12/1/21 – 12/31/24 in the amount of $2 million.
Major spending actions
The commissioners approved 54 spending actions using the consent agenda. Larger appropriations approved include $400,000 to Children’s Therapy Services, LLC, Coopersburg, Pa. to provide early intervention services for children up to age three; $769,355 to CO-MANS, Inc. Penndel, Pa. to provide supported living, supported housing, and community residential services; and $872862 to Horizon House, Inc. Philadelphia, Pa. to provide supported living services.
Lenape Valley Foundation, of Doylestown, Pa., was given $6,614,455 to provide mental health and various support services, while Penndel Mental Health Center Langhorne, Pa. was approved $3,933,235 to provide mental health and various support services.
Also, YWCA of Bucks County Trevose, Pa. was approved to provide life skills, camps and literacy programs, family finding and family searches programs, and employment services programs in the amount of $754,000.
Contracts with fifteen private attorneys were approved by the commissioners to represent individual defendants in cases when there is a conflict of interest with the Bucks County Public Defender’s Office at $41,235.48 per contract, or a total of $618,532.20
Motorola Systems, Inc., of Linthicum Heights, Md., was approved to provide hardware replacement and maintenance for the 911 phone system, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $2,150,080.
The Lerro Corporation, of Norristown, Pa., was contracted to purchase and install audio and video equipment for court rooms on the 5th floor of the Justice Center, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $636,180.01.
In addition, commissioners approved a contract of $1,053,899.92 for Cintas Corporation, of Mason, Ohio, for rental and cleaning of uniforms for the Department of Corrections and Security Department.
Finally, Educational Data Systems, Inc., of Dearborn, Mich., was awarded a contract of $1,888,200 for programs, activities, and job training for underemployed and unemployed individuals.