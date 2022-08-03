DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – At their Wednesday morning meeting, the Bucks County Commissioners approved the plan for spending $61,017,041, about one-half of the total allocation, from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

County Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, presented the plan and said that it is “a fluid document and a fluid budget” that could change in some of the details. She said it will be posted on the county website by the end of the week.

McKevitt gave a breakdown of the plan in its largest component parts. Public health is allocated 10% of the funds; public health – negative economic impact on public sector capacity receives 37% of the money; other negative impacts on public sector capacities receives gets slightly more than 34%; premium pay will receive 10% of the funding; revenue replacement is 8%; and infrastructure receives 0.25% of the money.

According to McKevitt, the public health portion includes the county’s vaccination program that will finish in September, plus funds provided for medical care in prisons and co-respondent programs and the construction of a crisis center for the treatment of mental health and drug and alcohol patients.

Under the other negative economic impacts category, McKessick noted, there will be direct assistance to households; job training through the work force and economic development program, working with Career Link: funds for the court system to provide a mental health recovery house for women; funds for affordable housing projects and assistance to the homeless, and funds for the Bucks United renovation assistance and mold remediation program.

In the public health, negative economic impacts, McKessick said funds will go to salaries and benefits of public health employees, and it will also include an incentive for the county’s vaccine program.

Also, it will provide funding for the old nursing home and the future construction of the mental health forensic center.

In assistance to businesses, the plan provides grants to small businesses throughout the county in partnership with the county’s economic development office. In addition, assistance to non-profits provides funds to various human services agencies, to senior centers and emergency medical services. Funds will also be provided to Visit Bucks County, the Farm Fresh Foods program and a veterans’ program in cooperation with the Bucks County Community College.

Financing Guarantee

The commissioners approved a financing by the Bucks County Community College Authority for the purpose of providing funds for a capital project for Community College purposes. Commission chair Robert J. Harvis pointed out that the county was not borrowing the money, instead it was guaranteeing payment by the community college.

The sale of the 2022 bonds will be done at a private sale by negotiation pursuant to an assignable bond purchase proposal and subsequent addendum. The commissioners approved the incurrence of lease rental debt of the county in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $15 million; and approved the issuance by the Bucks County Community College Authority of its guaranteed college building revenue bonds, series of 2022 in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $15 million for its capital project.

In addition, the commissioners authorized the execution of a guaranty agreement in which the county guarantees the payment of debt service on the 2022 bonds; authorized and approved a sixth supplemental lease and sublease; authorized the preparation of a debt statement and other documentation, the filing of said debt statement and other documentation and a transcript of proceedings with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Also, the commissioners approved an official statement for use in connection with the sale of the 2022 bonds; authorized the execution of a continuing disclosure agreement or supplement to an existing continuing disclosure agreement; and authorized other necessary action.

Board appointments

Joyce A. Hadley, Keith Pacheco, and Robert Wilson were re-appointed to the Human Relations Council while Barbara Hoffman and Mary Jane Leonard were appointed as new members. Also, Kathleen Moeller-Peiffer was appointed to the Library Board and Brian Servis was named to the Redevelopment Authority.

In major purchases, the commissioners approved a contract to Luftus Construction, Cinnaminson, N.J., in the amount of $1,524,000 for the rehabilitation of Bridge #183 on Farm School Road over Tohickon Creek in Bedminster township.