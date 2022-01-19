DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – At Wednesday morning’s meeting the Bucks County commissioners did more than issue a proclamation recognizing Human Trafficking Awareness Month. They went further and approved an ordinance, the first of its kind in Pennsylvania, that regulates the operation of message therapy establishments and promotes fair labor practices.
The ordinance targets massage establishments that “work under the front of legitimate businesses,” according to the county law department. “Rather than have separate ordinances for each township it will be far better to have one countywide ordinance,” the law department spokesperson said.
Licenses will be issued by the Bucks County Health Department and massage establishments will have until November 15 to apply. Michael Bannon, chief of the county’s Consumer Protection Department, said he has created a new position of consumer investigator to look into charges of unfair labor practices. Also, the department has created a portal on its website where residents can lodge anonymous complaints.
Massage establishments face fines from $100 to $1,000 if convicted.
COVID Test Kits Available
Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, reported that the county had ordered 30,000 COVID test kits and had begun distribution in response to heavy demand.
Gail Humphrey, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, told the commissioners that the county had mailed 134,000 applications for mail-in votes to residents who used them in the last election. The last day to apply will be May 17 and mail-in ballots can be used in both the primary and general elections.
Commission Chair, Robert Harvie Jr., used his comments time to cite the accomplishments of the commissioners in 2021 despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. He noted that the commissioners passed a budget for 2022 that did not raise taxes; created the Bucks County hub web portal; helped to preserve Lake Galena; purchased two electric vehicles; prevented 2,284 evictions; and rebuilt bridges leaving just eight out of an original list of fifty-four bridges to be repaired.
Financial Actions
Among the larger applications approved by the commissioners was $920,347 to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for Grant-In-Aid funds; $2,007,924 to Resources for Human Development, Inc., Philadelphia, for long term structured residential services; and $2,864,554 to Salisbury Behavioral Health, Inc., Lancaster, Pa., for supported living and residential services.
Also, the commissioners authorized a Certificate of Approval for an issuance of bonds not to exceed $40 million to finance a project for Delaware Valley University in Doylestown.
In addition, the commissioners approved side letter agreements for sign-on and retention bonuses, and premium pay weekends with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), District Council 88, AFL-CIO 03 and 33 and Pennsylvania State Education Association, Unions 06 and 86.
Also, side letter agreements for sign-on and retention bonuses with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 835, AFL-CIO-02 and the Pennsylvania Social Services Union, Local 668, (SEIU) were approved.
Finally, the commissioners approved an agreement for sign-on, retention, and supplemental staffing bonuses with non-union Neshaminy Manor employees.