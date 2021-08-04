BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. – Most of the Delaware Valley, including Bucks County, could one day be mostly powered by renewable energy.
That’s the hope for the Bucks County Commissioners, who unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday authorizing the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to seek requests for proposals to hire a consultant that would explore “strategies for long-term electricity purchasing and renewable energy”.
“We’ve kind of reached the point, we agreed, where we can’t do much more on our own without hiring someone that knows how to do this work,” said Commissioner Robert Harvie, Jr.
The county, along with Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties have been exploring the possibility of entering into a power purchase agreement to construct a large-scale solar energy facility. If the plan were to go through, Philadelphia County would be the only county that would not be included in the plan.
Bucks County will pay $30,000 for its portion towards the request for proposals. According to Harvie, funds would come from Missouri-based NorthPoint Development who purchased the former U.S. Steel site in Falls Township earlier this year. As part of the sale, Northpoint signed a PILOT agreement, or payment in lieu of taxes. Those funds have been earmarked for the county to use towards transportation and environmental issues.
Should the plan go through, solar panels could be placed on top of county government properties and could replace some 75 percent of the county’s electricity and would reduce carbon emissions.
However, according to a July presentation by Quakertown-based ProtoGen Energy, it would cost the county an additional $250,000 per year from its current rate.