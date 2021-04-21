The Bucks County commissioners dropped a contract for facial-recognition services from their agenda Wednesday after residents objected to a potential high-tech threat to privacy.
The agenda available Tuesday listed an agreement with Clearview AI "to provide assistive technology for law enforcement" for $25,995. That was removed in an updated agenda available Wednesday.
New York-based Clearview AI provides facial-recognition software that helps police identify suspects. Critics including the American Civil Liberties Union have challenged how the artificial-intelligence technology is used and whether a person's "faceprint" can be collected and used for commercial purposes without consent.
Clearview AI's website says the company's database includes more than 3 billion facial images gleaned from public sources, such as social media, news websites and mugshots. A picture posted on Facebook, for example, could wind up in their files. Federal, state and local law enforcement use the service, according to Clearview AI.
In March, the New York Times reported on facial-recognition tracking in a story, "Your Face Is Not Your Own."
"It deeply disturbs me that this was even on the agenda," George Price of Morrisville said at the board meeting in Doylestown. He said Clearview AI has engaged in "questionable practices" that have resulted in scrutiny and litigation.
In an email comment, Nicole Weerbrouck of New Britain Township warned the county against a law-enforcement tool that uses what she called unregulated technology.
"This technology has advanced faster than our ability to legislate," Weerbrouck said. "We should not entertain using a service that wants us to demolish our first and fourth Amendment rights."
The first amendment to the Constitution protects freedom of expression while the fourth amendment prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.
Weerbrouck said facial recognition is not infallible, and errors can lead to legal problems for people falsely identified.
Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said the agenda item was dropped because of the public outcry.
"We want to look at it a little bit further," she said.
In a statement to WFMZ, Clearview AI founder Hoan Ton-That, an Australian, said "We believe in the responsible use of facial recognition software to help law enforcement solve crimes. Clearview AI can only be used as an after-the-fact investigative tool. It cannot be used for real-time surveillance."
Ton-That also said the technology has no racial bias and "we know of no instance where Clearview AI's technology has resulted in a wrongful arrest."
The commissioners did not say when or if the contract might be brought up again.
In other business, the board and most county elected officials agreed to follow county anti-harassment and anti-retaliation policies. Elected officials are not subject to rules that apply to employees, so a pledge to abide by the rules was made.
Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. reported progress in the battle against COVID-19. He said 28% of adults in Bucks County have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 50% will have had at least one shot by the end of the week.
Audrey Kenny, acting director of emergency services, said residents can sign up for vaccines on the county website.
"We have about 100,000 appointments available through June," she said.
Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo asked that county residents remain vigilant as the pandemic continues to take lives.
"I lost an almost lifelong friend to the coronavirus. He was 68 years old," DiGirolamo said.
"We can't let our guard down," he said, asking residents to continue to wear a mask even if they have been vaccinated, because "there's still a lot about this disease we don't know."
Bucks County commissioners pull facial-recognition contract off agenda
The Bucks County commissioners dropped a contract for facial-recognition services from their agenda Wednesday after residents objected to a potential high-tech threat to privacy.
Tags
- Bucks County, Pennsylvania
- Clearview Ai
- Nicole Weerbrouck
- Diane Ellis-marseglia
- American Civil Liberties Union
- Facial Recognition Software
- Facial-recognition Software
- Law Enforcement
- Audrey Kenny
- Morrisville
- Doylestown
- Robert Harvie Jr.
- Local Law Enforcement
- George Price
- Law-enforcement Tool
- New Britain Township
- Artificial-intelligence Technology
- Gene Digirolamo
- Hoan Ton-that
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Williams Twp. man dies after bicycle crash
- Judge declines prison time for Northampton County constable convicted of making false report
- Trucker shot dead in Wawa parking lot was father of 3, employer says
- Lehigh University to require COVID vaccine for fall semester
- Wawa employee heard gunshots, locked down building, DA says
- Man charged in two shootings in same Allentown neighborhood
- WATCH: News conference on shootings at Wawa in Upper Macungie
- 2 dead, including suspect, after shooting spree in Lehigh County
- 'Serious police incident' at Wawa in Upper Macungie
- Bangor school board to appeal to state for funding reform
Berks Area News
- Reading gets $375K grant for Buttonwood Gateway West project
- Walk-up vaccine clinic held in Reading
- Local country artist, promoter Pat Garrett looks ahead to summer concerts
- Proposal in Reading calls for paying the homeless to clean up streets, beautify the city
- Authorities in Berks announce more charges in grandparent phone scam
- Pa. Farm Bureau, other agencies team up to urge drivers to be cautious as part of rural roads safety week
- Sinkhole opens on Penn Street in Reading
- Country DJ Al Shade reflects on career, life
- Reading elementary students return to in-person learning
- Multiple injuries after head-on crash in Rockland Twp.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit
- US stocks turn higher; Netflix slumps on slower growth
- The Latest: Greece to open tourism industry on May 15
- Canadian Pacific attacks rival bid for Kansas City Southern
- US takes new aim at ransomware after most costly year
- FDA inspection found problems at factory making J&J vaccine
- Netflix's subscriber growth, stock zapped as pandemic eases
- US hits Myanmar timber and pearl firms with coup sanctions
- EU outlines ambitious AI regulations focused on risky uses
- Greece to reopen tourism services on May 15