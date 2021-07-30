NEW HOPE, Pa. - Abra Gorby says she's never experienced anything like it.
"Our big heavy front door swung open for no apparent reason, and it was locked so it just blew it out with total force," Gorby said.
She lives on River Road in New Hope, Bucks County. Her front door is where she stands to get a view of the Delaware River. It's where the National Weather Service confirms an EF2 tornado tore through Thursday, forcing Gorby and her family to take shelter.
They've lived there since 2009 and heed the warnings to take shelter every time there is a storm.
They even helped a few strangers.
"We actually sheltered people who are stuck right down the road and we had people come into our house," Gorby said.
Gorby says her son needed further assurance.
"We have a bomb shelter and so we actually went into the basement and my son was so scared that he actually went into the bomb shelter," Gorby said.
Gorby and the others got a glimpse from a small basement window, a reminder of the power of mother nature.
"And that's the window that we stared out of over there, so we saw things whizzing by. It was the craziest thing," Gorby said.
Thankfully, everyone was okay.
There's no structural damage to the house, and power has been restored.
Gorby says it was a time of high anxiety for them, especially as they came upstairs from their basement. It's something they never wish to go through again.