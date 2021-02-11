Bucks County officials say some people seeking the COVID vaccine are going about it in an unscrupulous way.
County leaders say some people have been sharing links they get for vaccine appointments with other people, which has allowed some to get shots under someone else's name.
The county is now working with its vendors and clinic staff to put a stop to link sharing.
"We're going to be checking and ID against a confirmation to make sure that the right person is there for the appointment and unfortunately we don't want to have to do it but we have to turn people away if they are not registered," said Bucks County EMS Interim Director Audrey Kenny.
Bucks County officials say they're vaccinating about 600 people a day at various sites.