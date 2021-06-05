HAYCOCK, TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police out of Bucks County are investigating a fatal crash in Haycock Township.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Mountain Drive.
Police say three people were killed when two vehicles collided. Two people were in each of the vehicle involved.
Traveling in a 2005 Lexus were a 25-year-old man from Ottsville, PA and a 26-year-old man from Quakertown, PA.
Traveling in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox were a 26-year-old male from Ossining, NY and a 24-year-old female from Rockaway, NJ. The Male is the only reported survivor.
PSP say the surviving man was flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.
Mountain View drive was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact PSP Troop M Dublin Barracks at 215-249-9191.