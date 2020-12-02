DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County's liability for a lawsuit over improperly disclosed inmate records will be cut to less than a tenth of the initial $68 million in damages awarded.
Last year, a federal jury found that the county violated Pennsylvania's Criminal History Record Information Act, which prohibits agencies outside of law enforcement from making criminal records public. The lawsuit had class-action status, allowing thousands of people who had gone through the county jail system over decades to seek payment.
Solicitor Joseph Khan said Wednesday at a meeting of the Bucks County Commissioners that the damages were negotiated down to a maximum of $10 million in the spring, and now that all claims are in, "the final number is just over $6 million."
That's about 9% of what appeared to be a $68 million cost to the county, before paying fees and an award to the lead plaintiff. Khan did not say how much the county spent fighting the suit and negotiating the settlement.
Commission Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia thanked Khan for his efforts to reduce the cost of the class suit.
In other business, the commissioners voted to accept a $15.8 million state grant to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will cover laboratory costs, salaries and potentially the distribution of a vaccine.
Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt said the county will use the $109 million it received in federal CARES Act money to fight the pandemic through the end of 2020. The state grant will allow it to continue COVID-19 relief efforts.
The board also approved grants from the federal pandemic money to "a little under 300" small businesses, Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said. That is the third and final round of grants to help businesses stay open during the pandemic.
To be eligible, a business had to have fewer than 49 employees and annual revenue below $2 million. The three rounds of grants have aided almost 1,600 county businesses, Harvie said. The grant list must be approved by County Controller Neale Dougherty.
Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo said $30 million total, about 28%, of the county's CARES Act money went to "keeping people employed, keeping businesses open."
The commissioners met in person in the Doylestown government center, with few people in the room. The meeting was broadcast on YouTube.
McKevitt said the commissioners will hold a budget meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the government center. That meeting will also be shown on YouTube.
The county's preliminary operating budget for 2021 released last month estimated spending at $467.4 million, with a $12 million shortfall between revenue and expenses. At that time, no decision had been made on how to close the gap.