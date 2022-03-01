A firefighting foam known as AFFF was once a fixture at the Bucks County Safety Training Center, among many other sites throughout Bucks County.
However, it contained dangerous forever chemicals known as PFAS.
Now Bucks County Commissioners and Bucks Co. D.A. Matt Weintraub are suing nearly two dozen manufacturers of the chemicals and foam including DuPont, Tyco, and 3M under the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection law, claiming deceptive and unfair practices.
"We are here to defend not only the rights of the people, property owners and taxpayers but also to protect the environment and the constitutional right to pure water," said county solicitor Joe Khan.
PFAS can cause cancer and developmental issues with children. In recent years they were found in the public drinking water, forcing several Bucks County municipalities to shut down their water supply until it was fixed.
"These defendants designed, manufactured, marketed and sold the products including the firefighting foam knowing they would cause toxic chemicals to be released into the environment, and they did nothing to notify consumers they were doing it," Weintraub said.
Despite the foam not being used in over a decade, PFAS remain in the soil and waterways. At the Neshaminy Creek the DEP issued a do-not-eat for all species of fish caught because they carry the chemicals.
The county and Weintraub are seeking compensation damages, environmental restoration and the admittance of guilt from the companies, similar to opioid cases.
In a response to the lawsuit, 3M said: "3M acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS, including AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam), and will vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship."