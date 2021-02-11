NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - 12 years later, Bucks County authorities continue to search for the person who shot and killed an attorney outside his law practice. They are also continuing their call for the public's help in the investigation.
On Feb. 11, 2009, local attorney Eric Birnbaum was gunned down outside his Northampton Township law practice, said the Bucks County district attorney's office. Birnbaum had just got out of his car just after 9 a.m. and was walking to the Terry D. Goldberg & Associates law firm at 92 Buck Road, in the township’s Holland section, when he was shot once in the back of the head by an unknown shooter who then ran off, the DA's office said.
Bucks County investigators have said they do not believe it was a random act. Birnbaum was a well-liked attorney, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said, describing him as "a wonderful father, attorney, colleague and friend."
"We remain committed to catching his killer. Please help us if you can,” he said.
Any one with information about Birnbaum’s killing is urged to call the tip line at 215.546.TIPS, Northampton Township Police at 215-322-6111, or by submitting a tip on the Submit a Tip link on CrimeWatch.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward for information in the case stands at $20,500.