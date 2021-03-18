Bucks County authorities say a former teacher accused of sexually abusing a student nearly two decades ago may have victimized others.
42-year-old Kevin Elvey II was charged with corruption of minors in 2019. The abuse allegedly happened in 2005 at his home when the victim was 17.
Elvey has been suspended from his teaching job at New Hope-Solebury High School since June 2019.
The Bucks County DA's office says the victim testified during a court hearing this week that she came forward after hearing Elvey was continuing to have inappropriate contact with students.
The DA's office is asking any one with information to call Bucks County Detective David Hanks at 215-348-6344.