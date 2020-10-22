Bucks County election officials are gearing up for a lot of counting on Nov. 3.
"Our plan is to spend a good chunk of Election Day starting at 7 a.m., simply all hands on deck opening every ballot we can," said Bucks County Commissioner Robert Harvie.
Chief Clerk Gail Humphrey says of almost 500,000 eligible voters in the county 200,000 applied for a mail-in ballot, and opening those envelopes will take some time.
Counting them is just one part of the process - sending that data to the state database takes some time, too.
"The decision we made was that we are going to plan right now to announce our first results, the first part of the results at around 10 p.m. on election night," Harvie said.
Officials also addressed a duplicate mail-in ballot issue and what to do if you get one.
"We're recommending that if you did receive one just vote on the one, send it back, and you can destroy the other one," said Board of Elections Director Tom Freitag.
That issue came up after a couple hundred voters in Bensalem Township got notices from Harrisburg about the mistake. They say only one will scan. The other, if submitted, will be thrown out.
And as Election Day nears, voter security remains the goal.