Bucks County officials say social media companies are fueling a mental health crisis affecting America's youth.

They filed a lawsuit in federal court in California Wednesday against Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and "the tech giants behind them."

The county commissioners claim the companies have "exploited developing minds without consequence."

The lawsuit also claims the websites manipulate users into coming back over and over again. Officials say the amount of time people spend on the sites is "excessive" and "problematic."

"I do liken this to a David vs. Goliath fight. We're the David. We don't normally find ourselves in the David situation. But we are taking on these enormous conglomerates, these companies that, in my opinion, as we spelled out in our lawsuit, have not only taken advantage of our children but have preyed on our children," said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

69 News reached out to the companies named in the suit.

TikTok and Google, the parent company of YouTube, responded. Neither commented directly on the lawsuit. But both stressed they have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of children and younger teens who use their apps.

Meta released a statement: “We want teens to be safe online. We’ve developed more than 30 tools to support teens and families, including supervision tools that let parents limit the amount of time their teens spend on Instagram, and age verification technology that helps teens have age-appropriate experiences. We automatically set teens’ accounts to private when they join Instagram, and we send notifications encouraging them to take regular breaks. We don’t allow content that promotes suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, and of the content we remove or take action on, we identify over 99% of it before it’s reported to us. We’ll continue to work closely with experts, policymakers and parents on these important issues.”