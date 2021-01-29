WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. | Fire crews have been battling a series of mulch fires in Bucks County since early Friday morning.
Firefighters with the Warrington Fire Co. have been battling multiple fires at Winding Brook Farm since shortly before 4 a.m. Battalion Chief Jerry Rubas said the mulch piles measure 40 to 50 feet high and that crews will be at the farm well into the night and possibly into Saturday morning.
Neither the farm, nor the surrounding woods were affect, but machinery atop the piles of mulch were badly damaged.
Friday's high winds helped fuel the fires, and the smoky conditions prompted officials in the Central Bucks School District to move classes at nearby Barclay and Titus elementary schools online.