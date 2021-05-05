Bucks County approved $7 million in grants to hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry on Wednesday, but did not provide a list of recipients.
The county commissioners approved the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grants at a meeting Wednesday in Doylestown. When a list of businesses getting grants was requested, a county spokesman said that the person assigned to post the CHIRP recipients is out until Thursday. 69 News will post the list when it becomes available.
CHIRP is a state program with money distributed at the county level. The county approved 197 grants to so-far unnamed recipients for $5,000 to $50,000 each.
In other business, the commissioners heard about plans to improve transportation for people who work late hours in Lower Bucks, and public transport in general in Upper Bucks.
LANTA, the bus line that serves Lehigh and Northampton counties, may be a solution for Upper Bucks, said county transportation director Rich Brahler. The commissioners approved a $59,920 contract with McMahon Associates of Fort Washington, Montgomery County, for a study of transportation needs in Upper Bucks.
Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Robert Harvie Jr. and Gene DiGirolamo all voted in favor of the study.
"Transportation in Upper Bucks is a hindrance to employers," Brahler said. "A lot of people do want public transportation."
The Upper Bucks study will be completed in about a year, Brahler said.
Relief will come sooner in Lower Bucks, where workers on late and overnight shifts will be able to use SEPTA's Owl service, an on-demand transit option that uses smaller buses. That service starts May 10. Brahler said "an influx of warehouses" has created demand for late-night transportation.
In other news, Bucks County vaccination sites are ready to take on more residents. Margaret McKevitt, chief operating officer of the county, said all county COVID-19 vaccination sites are taking walk-ins.
Appointments are not needed.
The commissioners did not discuss a facial-recognition contract that was dropped from its agenda in March after public outcry. That agreement with Clearview AI of New York was for technology to help law enforcement identify suspects and victims, at a cost of $25,995.
McKevitt said after the meeting Wednesday that the issue remains under review.
The use of a person's "faceprint" for commercial purposes without consent has been questioned by the American Civil Liberties Union and others.
The meeting started with 25 minutes of proclamations and comments in honor of Older Americans Month, Peace Officers Memorial Day and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
DiGirolamo, who has two daughters adopted from Korea, said Bucks County should be proud to be home to many Asian Americans.
Fallen law-enforcement officers will be honored Friday May 7 at 1 p.m. at the government center.
The next meeting will be held May 19 at the Bucks County government center in Doylestown.