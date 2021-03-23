DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Bucks County Historical Society says it's being shut out of a deal to run a historically significant site in Doylestown.
The county has a deal to lease the Moravian Pottery and Tile Works to another non-profit. This despite the fact that it sits next to the Fonthill Castle, which the Historical Society runs.
When Henry Mercer died in 1930 he gave the castle and the Mercer Museum to the Historical Society but the Pottery and Tile Works to a friend who worked there.
The county acquired the site through eminent domain in the 1960's.
It gets complicated, but basically the land can't be sold due to state grants that would have to be paid back. But it can be leased, and that is where this creative controversy lies.
Since 1912 little has changed in the art of tile making inside the Moravian Pottery and Tile Works. Northampton County Community College Professor of Interior Design and Architecture Ian Tornay took his students to the Doylestown, Bucks County location on a field trip.
"It's fantastic. It's a great local treasure. Completely unusual, one-of-a-kind place," he said.
Built by Henry Mercer, the county bought the factory in 1964 through eminent domain.
While the handmade tiles are still for sale inside the gift shop, the county says the site cost too much. It costs $500,000 a year to maintain.
A letter of intent has been issued for tile artist Katia McGuirk to lease the property as a nonprofit called Tile Works of Bucks County, for the next 30 years.
"Had we been approached to lease it, had we even known that was an opportunity, we would have jumped at the discussion," said Kyle McKoy, the Executive Director of the Bucks County Historical Society.
The historical society operates the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle. McKoy feels it makes more sense to run all three Mercer legacy buildings.
But county commissioners say McGuirk, who once worked at the Tile Works, has history of the craft, industry knowledge and business contacts to make it financially successful. McGuirk says she's been in the industry for 40 years and is the East Coast director for the Tile Heritage Foundation of Healdsburg, California. She said the mission is to preserve ceramic surfaces and keep the craft alive.
McKoy says she doesn't have anything against McGuirk but still feels the Historical Society is the best entity to showcase the site's history.
"As a Smithsonian affiliate and accredited by the American Alliance of Museum, with all of our professional folks in place, I just think the community is better served if the Bucks County Historical Society runs the Tile Works," she said.
The county adds they thought the Historical Society didn't want to lease it. The site will still be run as a museum, with the county still being in control of the building.
The deal is expected to be approved at a meeting April 7.