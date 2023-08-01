DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Oscar Hammerstein song "Oh What a Beautiful Morning," was never more apropos for fans than this Tuesday, with the news of Oscar Hammerstein's Highland Farm receiving a $500,000 posthumous gift securing the purchase of the five-acre Doylestown property.

"This is a huge deal. It's a major milestone," said Mandee Hammerstein.

It's also a personal one for Mandee Hammerstein. Her husband Will is Oscar's grandson. The pair started the fundraising efforts to save the farm from development.

We met Will back in 2014, when the property first went up for sale.

"When you look at this place what do you see?" I asked him on that snowy day.

"A national treasure," he said.

Oklahoma, Carousel, Sound of Music, and South Pacific were all written on the Bucks County farm.

Raising the $2 million to buy it was worthy of its own musical. Hammerstein says the financial gift came from a family friend, Ronald Pratt, who is a bit off Broadway, from Georgia.

"So that is the kind of power that Oscar Hammerstein had, he connected with people emotionally," Hammerstein said.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center, a nonprofit, is planning a multifaceted, dynamic museum experience with a strong theatre education component.

Like with any long standing drama there is always another act, and for Highland Farm that means now raising $1.5 million to restore the home and curate the museum.

Hammerstein, who runs her own PR firm focused on the arts, believes the hard part is over and the sound of Oscar is a worldwide call.

"There is a lot of Sound of Music fans, the list goes on on how many people would find inspiration and excitement behind this and really make the trip and support it," she said.