DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Inside the Bucks County Biotechnology Center, scientists have a question.
"Has the vaccine created an immune response for you?" said Ren Capocasale, CEO of Flowmetric Life Sciences.
There's now a way to tell. Researchers and scientists from FlowMetric Life Sciences have been working on a new kind of COVID-19 test. This one is called VaxEffect, and it'll tell you whether the vaccine you received gave you the antibodies needed to defend against the virus.
"Across the population we know that the vaccines are quite effective, but we were thinking about it from a person-to-person basis," Capocasale said.
VaxEffect is aimed at helping those mostly with comorbidities like cancer and diabetes, and organ transplant recipients.
"All of these people could have great suppressed immune responses and so even if they've had the vaccine they may not have generated the immune response they expected or would be seen in the general population," said Grant Morgan, VaxEffect's general manager.
VaxEffect launched last Thursday after countless hours in a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited lab, and $750,000 in state grant money.
Any healthcare provider or physician can offer the test.
"So the way you get it is through a simple blood test. You would go to your healthcare provider or your general practitioner or specialist, request the test, a simple blood draw and then the test is run within our laboratory...we get the results back to you in one to two business days."
The team says they're offering a peace of mind.