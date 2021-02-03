COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine generic graphic bottle

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County residents can register on the county website for the Covid-19 vaccination, but when they will be able to get the shot is a mystery.

"This is a supply-chain issue," Diane Ellis-Marseglia, chairwoman of the Bucks board of commissioners, said Wednesday. "There is not enough vaccine not just in Bucks County but across this entire country."

Bucks has set up a registration portal on its website and contracted with a vendor to provide shots.

"We are waiting on the state and the state is waiting on the federal government," Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo said.

"We are ready to go" when shots are available, Ellis-Marseglia said at the commissioners meeting in Doylestown. The county is finishing inoculations of first responders and waiting for more vaccine. Ellis-Marseglia said she was receiving e-mails during the meeting from residents who are not happy about the lack of shots.

"We can't give inoculations if we don't have the vaccine to give," she said.

"This is the largest vaccination program in human history," Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said. The county does not control the supply, nor is it informed when pharmacies or hospitals in Bucks County receive vaccines.

"People are looking to us for answers, and often we don't have them," Harvie said. "Be patient."

The county's program to prevent evictions during the pandemic is being set up now, Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt said.

"We are going to that money out on the street as quickly as possible," she said. The county is training staff to accept applications for help paying rent.

The commissioners also approved $1 million to pay for sediment removal from Lake Luxembourg in Core Creek Park, Middletown Township. The total cost will be about $2.3 million, Kevin Spencer, director of operations, told the commissioners. The balance is being paid by grants.

About 14,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from a conservation pool in the lake. The pool was designed to catch sediment, which is now seven deep in some spots. That means the lake can hold less water, particularly after a storm.

The lake is named for Luxembourg because members of that European country's royal family lived on the property during World War II. The lake was created in 1977 by placing a dam across Core Creek.

Bernard Griggs, the county's project and diversity officer, noted that February is Black History Month. Griggs said the commemoration of African American's contributions to the U.S. started in 1926 as "Negro History Week," which was held in the second week of February.

That week was chosen because it includes the birthdates of Frederick Douglass, a writer, orator and abolitionist, and President Abraham Lincoln, the Great Emancipator. President Gerald Ford recognized February as Black History Month in 1976.

In other business, Evan Stone of the Bucks County Planning Commission said a model alternative-energy ordinance for the county's 54 municipalities is available for review. The model provides a base for towns to create a process for promoting the use of solar, wind and other non-fossil fuel sources.

Harvie guided the process, and was thanked by DiGirolamo, who said alternative energy can help fight global warming.

"It is not a hoax," DiGirolamo, the only Republican on the board, said of climate change. "It is real."

The commissioners also approved spending $138,120 to preserve 11.5 acres of farmland at the Chukar Farm on Kellers Church Road in Bedminster Township. John Ives of the planning commission said the acreage will remain a crop farm, rotating plantings of corn and soybeans.

Saving the farm will preserve scenic views, Ives said, and the Chukar acreage is adjacent to 280 already preserved acres.

 
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.