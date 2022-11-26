BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen is accused of murdering a girl. The suspect is behind bars tonight after an alleged social media confession led authorities straight to him.

Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge Trailer Park in Bensalem Township.

Police said Cooper took to Instagram to show his friend the body. And asked her for help on where to hide it

That friend, also only 16 years old, noticed bloody legs and feet during the Instagram video chat.

Police said it was the victim.

She ran to tell her mom, who called law enforcement immediately.

When police arrived, they said Cooper ran out the back door of the trailer. The victim was found lying on the bathroom floor inside. Cooper had allegedly tried cleaning up the crime scene before police got there.

Cooper was located and taken into custody. He's being charged as an adult with criminal homicide. Police have not released a possible motive for the killing.

69 News talked with neighbors.

They were stunned to hear the severity of the case.

"Are you kidding me," said Tracy Mogjis, who lives nearby. "That's scary. That's sick."

With so many children living so close to where it happened, it's something neighbors are not taking lightly

"I was worried about the kids. That's honest to God what I was worried about making sure those kids were okay," said Mogjis.

"I think for some people it can be really scary to feel like the violence has come to their doorstep," said Brittany Humann, who also lives nearby. "It's awful to lose a child to another child."

The victim's identity has not yet been released. The coroner said that will happen once the autopsy is complete.