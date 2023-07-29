BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly attempted to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex on Thursday.

Police say the man, Eliseo Caraballo of Kintnersville, traveled more than an hour to meet the girl.

Caraballo began conversing with the girl via social media on July 16, police said. He asked her numerous "sexually-charged questions," and for nude photos, as well as sent a photo of his genitals, according to police.

Bensalem Township police were waiting at the arranged meeting location and took Caraballo into custody. He was found to be carrying condoms and candy in his possession.

Caraballo is charged with atemmpted rape and indecent assault of a child under age 13, corruption of minors and other related charges. He was denied bail and remains at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.