DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - At nearly 75, Doylestown Township's Don Brown is desperate for attention.

"You're looking at it from a very strategic point of view," I said to him.

"My life depends on it," he said.

From downtown Philadelphia to New York City's Times Square and many roads in between, since late last year the Bucks County-based former engineer has had nearly 100 billboards along the East Coast. They all make a plea for a kidney donation.

"I have kidney disease and I had one kidney removed so I'm functioning on one kidney that is very badly diseased," he said.

He came up with a creative campaign to avoid dialysis and possibly death.

Each year over 100,000 U.S. citizens are on a waiting list for a kidney transplant, with only 6800 donations. Brown says his chances of a match are a needle in a field of haystacks.

"It's a lot easier than you might think. It's a very safe operation," said Ned Brooks.

Brooks would know. He donated a kidney to a stranger in 2015. Soon after, he started the National Kidney Donation Organization, which facilitates transplants and advocates for those like Brown.

"We've seen people get donors by wearing sweatshirts at baseball games. You're only limited by your imagination as to how you reach out to people," he said.

In 2011 Schuylkill County's John Nakata's plea on YouTube found him a kidney.

Brown is hoping for a similar miracle. He stays busy with a multitude of nonprofit work, including running a widow and widower support group. He lost his wife five years ago.

More info can be found at Kidney2Don.com.

A perfect match isn't necessarily needed. A kidney donated to the kidney registry acts as a voucher, giving those like Brown increased access to the medical database nationwide.

"If we can help 2-3-4 of 10 people in this campaign, nothing would be more wonderful than that," he said.