BUCKINGHAM TWP.. Pa. - A 81-year-old man was killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Officials said they were called to the 5000 block of Private Drive in Buckingham Township around 3:15 a.m. for a house fire.
Neighbors said they called for help after being awakened by screams.
Upon arrival, police and firefighters say they found a homeowner outside of the house stating that there was another person in the home.
The house was fully involved with flames and smoke, preventing units from entering.
Police and firefighters attempted to get into the upstairs portion of the house where the other homeowner was located.
Emergency officials say when were able to finally reach the second homeowner, he was unresponsive. Officials said Julius Drelick was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire is under investigation by the Bucks County Fire Marshal in conjunction with the Buckingham Police Department, the Buckingham Fire Marshal, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, and the Bucks County Coroner's Office.
Fire Companies from Midway, Lingohocken, Doylestown and several other agencies responded to the scene.